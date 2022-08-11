Communications Supervisor Jonathan Kurth saved dispatch officer who was choking

Dispatch workers at communication centers can be overlooked to the impact they have in emergency situations. They often help someone on the scene, stay calm and talk someone through life-saving measures.
However, Jonathan Kurth, Marathon County Communications Supervisor, was swift on his feet saving one of his own dispatch operators, who was choking at their desk, according to a Facebook post on Marathon County Sheriff Scott Parks' page.
"On July 9, 2022, one of our Communications Supervisors, Jonathan Kurth, experienced an in-person medical emergency, which occurred in our Communications Center, the post said. "There are occasions where our communication officers must remain at their consoles while partaking in their meal. One of our (communication officers) was eating and suddenly hunched over starting to gag and grabbing her throat signaling she was choking. (Kurth) took immediate action, instructing the choking victim to turn around so he could place her in the Heimlich position and proceed with the proper maneuver. Jon provided five Heimlich thrusts, dislodging the obstruction and ensured proper breathing was restored. Other (communication officers) were contacting Wausau Fire for a med unit to respond."
The post went on to state Kurth's quick response and immediate application of his training likely saved the life of the communication officer. Read the full post below:
Kurth was awarded the Sheriff’s Lifesaving Medal for his quick and life-saving actions.