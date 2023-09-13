Community members react to loss of shower program at One Big Tent

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- It has been two weeks since the leaders of One Big Tent received a cease-and-desist letter informing the organization had to stop offering showers for people in the community.
On average, the shower service provided 50-plus showers a week and included towels and bathing products for free to their neighbors.
Lynn Martin, like many people in the area, utilizes many of the services provided by One Big Tent. While Martin didn't use the organization's shower service, she does use other programs like Laundry Love.
"Well, people are human they have human needs," Martin said. "There should be a lot more resources out there."
One Big Tent officials say they will continue to provide other services like Laundry Love and rental assistance to the community.
"The showers are not continuing, but the rest of One Big Tent's mission and vision is," Pastor St. Paul the Springs United Methodist Church Tim O'Brien said.
If you are in need of services from One Big Tent, go to their website for more information.