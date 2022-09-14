Community members speak out in defense of area 4H club

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- Outrage in Lincoln Count after residents learn they may lose a beloved youth program as a part of budget cuts.
Dozens of people came out to speak in defense of the Lincoln County 4H program after county officials implored the community to explain just why the program was so important.
"they're gonna lose on out opportunities, we're not gonna have the leaders of the future, we're building our future with these kids and I don't think there's been a lot of thought put into that on what that trickle down effect is gonna be." said Brittany Boch, 4H volunteer.
This comes after the county asked the UW Extension in Lincoln County to trim their budget by $200,000, leaving the 4H program potentially on the chopping block.
A youth program with over 300 members, advocates said it's a vital part of the community and a crucial part of kids development.
"But then you're gonna go around and get rid of something like this, that involves hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of kids, that go through sweat blood and tears working with their sheep, cattle, and pork at the fairs, this is sickening." said one community member.
Brynlee, a 4H member of five years, said she attended the meeting because she wants to save something she loves so much.
"I want to keep 4H running so that younger kids could experience what I've experienced, because it's a fun experience." said Brynlee Heidemann.
In addition to 4H, people showed up to protest the trimming of any programs from the UW Extension, worried the move could have disastrous consequences, as non-profits utilize the university to help raise funds.
"nonprofits can't afford that, they can't, the expertise is something we get from the university, and if that goes away I don't know what nonprofits are going to do." said one community member.
Some parents said 4H is truly for everyone.
"She's not like everyone else, she did it because of 4H, 4H is for everyone, not just for people up here or down there, it's for everybody and what they can do." said one parent.
No official decision was made, the county board meets again on September 20th.
