Community organizations host youth panel for Black History Month

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wausau is beginning to recognize Black History month, by bringing awareness to real issues going on in the community, starting with teenagers.
LPRC Diversity Consulting Services is hosting a series of community events throughout February.
One held on Wednesday was a teen-led discussion panel to hear about the experiences of African American youth in Central Wisconsin.
The teens said it allows them to provide representation and a voice to share their experiences.
"Wausau has a very very small demographic of black people, and let alone black teenagers, being represented of course, because usually with all issues it's adults talking so when it comes to black teenagers and it's already such a low population, we need to be heard, and we're not being heard, so this is an opportunity to amplify those voices," said Alyiah Medina, panelist and IDEA Charter School sophomore.
Other panelists said they're grateful to be given the opportunity to voice their thoughts, and the platform to bring awareness to issues after feeling silenced for so long.
"It's a big sigh of relief, because usually, especially within young black girls we're told to be strong, we're not allowed to be angry so it feels like such a big sigh of relief like we're finally being listened to for once," said Olly Barton, panelist and Wausau East senior.
Other events include:
Conference 2020, a one-day symposium on how the events of 2020 continue to impact marginalized communities, will be held on Thursday, February 9th, 2023, from 9-3 pm at UWSP-Wausau. Dr. Adedayo Onitilo, MD, Ph.D., MSCR, FACP, will provide a powerful message on "why talking about race still matters."
Participants will learn how to strengthen our communities and one another while addressing critical issues that continue to keep people of color in the margins.
A fun, engaging, and educational trivia night on Thursday, February 16th, 2023, from 5:30-8:30 pm at the Marathon County Historical Society.
Black History Month will conclude in unison and celebration on Friday,
February 24th, 2023, from 6-9 pm at White Water Music Hall with an evening of laughter, dance, and entertainment to commemorate the African American community's advancements, accomplishments, and
achievements.
All events are free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided. Sponsorships are available to
support these events; donations can be made at: NAOMI 330 McClellan St. Wausau, WI 54403 (re: MLK Day &
Black History Month).