Community reacts to WIAA decision to end Amherst football season

AMHERST, Wi. (WAOW)-- Community members in Amherst are speaking out after a decision by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) ends the Falcon's football season.
Fall in Amherst is all about football, according to resident Deena Gordon.
"We are obviously a huge football community,"' Gordon said. "We have been a huge football community for many years."
Gordon's son is a member of the Falcon Football Team, and the WIAA decision has disappointed her family.
Earlier this week, the Falcons were informed they had an ineligible player. The Amherst School District said they looked into the situation and realized it was true but had no idea the student was ineligible.
Regardless, the team has been pulled from the playoffs and stripped of their wins for the season.
"There were several games where there were come-from-behind wins," Gordon said. "We have had an exciting season. It's just so sad to see it end so quickly."
Community members said this decision is devastating, but they want the student to take the field with pride Friday for the last game of the season.
"I hope they rally together and just play the best that they possibly can and not let this decision bring them down," community member Brittney Antonitsas said.
Gordon said the community would pack the stands for the team's final game on Friday.
A group has decided to fight the WIAA decision. The group has started a gofundme to cover legal costs to file an injunction to the decision.