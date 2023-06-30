Community speaks out amid continued County Rd. K closure

MAINE, Wis. (WAOW) -- Usually road construction sites are filled with dump trucks and concrete grinders.
Now, all that can be heard is silence.
Which is leaving business owners and families looking to get home or to work asking, "What's causing the delay?"
“Frustrations come in where we can’t get our customers here, customers can’t find a way here, or having problems finding us our business has been reduced somewhat almost to in half," said Randy Springer owner of North Central Power Equipment.
The county said it's out of their control due to unexpected issues.
The stretch of road was originally Highway 51, and built of concrete covering asphalt.
Before they can get back to the project they have to remove all of it, costing more money and taking more time.
But for many local businesses that is of little comfort considering they have workers that need to get there and from across north central Wisconsin.
“We have employees from Stratford, Antigo, Rhinelander, Tomahawk, all come to us. So with the routes changing before it was a hassle and there’s no set route.” said Craig Lange General Manager of Lange Machine & Tool.
Also being affected is volunteer firefighters in Maine.
Not only is it hard for them to get to the station, but leaving with all that equipment through road blocks and busted up roads makes it even more difficult.
in a situation where every second counts its important for firefighters to be able to act as quickly as possible.
Officials say work should start back up next week with the expectation the road will be finished in the fall.