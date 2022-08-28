Community support helps to supply teacher's classroom

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wi. (WAOW)-- Teachers across central Wisconsin are stocking their classrooms with the help of an online shopping service.
First-year teacher Megan Nolan will be teaching first grade at Howe Elementary in Wisconsin Rapids. She quickly realized the cost of creating her dream classroom was more than expected.
To help subsidize the cost of stocking her classroom, she created an Amazon classroom wish list. Friends, family and community members offered help where they could and donated 35 items from her wish list.
"It's definitely tough," Nolan said. "I haven't started this job yet so I haven't earned this salary yet. So it is very stressful looking at all the expenses I need to pay myself."
Nolan estimates her wish list would have cost her between $1,000-$2,000 out of pocket.
The school district does provide traditional supplies to teachers, such as markers, desks and chairs.
In an email Howe Elementary Principal, Tina Miller said,
"Classroom teachers at Howe are provided a budgeted allotment for classroom expenditures of $200 annually. However, if teachers have additional needs that go beyond this amount, they can speak with me about additional funding for certain items and I review the building budget to see if there is a way to support the need. We also have a supportive community and Parent Teacher Organization who often rise to the challenge for specific needs with fund drives and/or donations. "
Ten teachers at Howe have Amazon classroom wish lists.