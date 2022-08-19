Company responds after closing announcement

MEDFORD, Wis. (WAOW) - After Thursday's announcement that the Phillips-Medisize plant in Medford would close by September of 2023, the company responded with some additional context.
In a statement to News 9, company officials did confirm that all 170 positions would be let go from the Medford plant. In addition, around 100 employees will be let go from the Hudson plant, which is downsizing but not closing down.
Phillips-Medisize says all employees are being offered "other opportunities" throughout the company.
They blame the closure and downsizing on what they call, 'a sudden and significant downturn in demand,' of their products.
However, News 9 found that Phillips-Medisize completed construction of a new 285,000 square-foot facilite in St. Croix Meadows in 2020.
They are also working on facilities to serve their European and Asian markets in Poland and China, respectively.