Concerts on the Square returns

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Concerts on the Square is back and better than ever.
The event kicked things off with performances from Brass Differential.
Every Wednesday from June through August, a new music act will perform for the community to enjoy and get their groove on.
"I love how there's always different genres that come through so you get a really great variety of artists that you get to listen to while you're out," said Ana Tapia, Wausau resident.
That's true to Wausau Event's goal, organizers said they've crafted the lineup with care and intention.
"We basically pick the acts and kind of go through the different genres to make sure we have a couple bands of each genre and just trying to make sure we have a good diversity in the bands, so not just local acts but those out of the state as well," said Wausau Events Executive Director Alissandra Aderholdt.
Residents said the concert series provides something new.
"We enjoy the music we haven't heard this band at all, good to get out, and getting to be outside and just being out," said Stephen and Karen Hawley.
Some spent time with family, others even took the opportunity to celebrate birthdays.
"Just to get out and enjoy some music with family and friends," said John Cassell.
Not only is there free music, but also food trucks.
And with comes dining in the street, returning again just in time for the concerts.
"I think it's a great idea and it gets everything promoted well and gives the people another reason to be here," said Jim Ludwig, Wausau resident.
They said community time like this is what defines the city.
"We wish everybody would come out here and stop by and have a good time and enjoy the music, that's what Wausau is all about," said Hawley.