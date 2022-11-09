 Skip to main content
Construction to resume at drinking water treatment facility

Water Treatment Plant

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Construction on Wausau's new drinking water treatment facility is expected to resume on November 11th after continuous delays with the developer. 

After months of delays, progress finally promised on Wausau's water treatment facility. 

The city and Miron Construction agreeing to start testing the facility on, after mechanical issues halted the completion of the project in August and again in October. 

"As we move forward with this if we see issues with the startup, then we'll work together to get those remedied." Eric Lindman. 

Miron Construction issued a statement saying the issues in design weren't their fault. 

"Miron was not involved in the original design of the chemical tubing that is being changed as part of the Work Change Directive. This design condition created another delay in project completion Miron and its respective subcontractors." 

Now, the city said the delays have cost them about a quarter of a million dollars, and they're looking at potential legal action against Miron while also trying to pave a path forward. 

"There's a lot of work there, I think as long as the resources are provided whether it's manpower, materials, equipment, and hopefully we don't see any more unforeseen conditions." said Lindman. 

The city aims to have PFAS free water to Wausau residents by the end of the year. 

