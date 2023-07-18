Contaminated soil being removed from Riverside Park after over a decade of waiting

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Work started Monday to clear out contaminated soil at Riverside Park and city officials say work should wrap up by Wednesday.
Contractors will then begin the long process of replacing it with new dirt.
"The DNR had directed us to do a site investigation report with some further testing due to some dioxins in the area. So we did that and then based on that we did remediation actions report.” said Eric Lindman, Director of Public Works & Utilities
According to our news partners at WSAU Radio, about 370 tons of contaminated soil has already been removed, and hauled to the marathon county landfill.
"We had to clear that area all the trees, brush, and then we had to grub it, remove all the stumps and everything. We delineated the soils both vertically and horizontally and then we have to remove those soils and then backfill with clean full and then do soil remediation practices, and restoration," Lindman said.
Wausau District 3 Alderman Tom Kilian has been an outspoken critic of the park's contamination -- and says he's proud of how his community rallied together to make this happen.
"This has really been a citizen and community driven effort and i think it shows when regular residents don’t give up there can be positive outcome so I'd like to thank the residents in the Thomas Street neighborhood for their perseverance," Killian said.