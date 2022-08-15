Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest highlights manufacturing industry

WISCONSIN, (WAOW)-- Starting this week, you can nominate a business for the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest beginning Wednesday.
The Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group are hosting a contest to find the coolest thing made in the state.
Sponsors are looking for nominations of items made in the Badger state ranging from motorcycles, to machinery, to beer, snow blowers and more.
However, it's about more than just highlighting cool creations, it's about showcasing all that Wisconsin manufacturing has to offer.
"We really wanted to find a way to highlight this industry, highlight all of the really cool things we make here in the state of Wisconsin but also talk about the people who make those really cool things," said Nick Novak, Vice President of Communications for WMC.
Once the nomination period closes, the popular vote is cast and the top 16 products compete in a bracket to determine this year's winner.
Nominations will be accepted until September 9 with the top 16 announced on September 28.
You can nominate a business and find out more information here.