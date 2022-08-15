Council moves for public input after packed crowd discusses Biz. 51

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - Emotions ran high Monday night at the Stevens Point City Council meeting, with dozens in attendance looking to speak their minds about the future of Business 51.
Business owners, homeowners, and residents of both Point and Portage County at-large were all in attendance.
Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza began by opening the floor - inviting those in attendance to put forth their ideas to be discussed.
Some weren't comfortable talking about a re-design plan without specifics.
"Put the cost on there, put everything on there. But by the same token, consider the 4-3-4 (road split), because it's very obvious I think it's going to be hurting those businesses that you're gonna put three lanes in," claimed Greg Tesh of Stevens Point.
Others were worried the city isn't listening to their desire for the road project, even if they do go back to the drawing board.
"To continue down the path, and throw money at (developer) A-Econ, to design a two lane road that a large portion of Portage County does not want it fiscal irresponsibility," said Kevin Flatoff, the man behind the recently-passed Portage County road referendum.
Ultimately, it wasn't something that Mayor Wiza felt could be fixed that night.
Instead, they will hold a larger public-input session sometime in late August where City Council, the developer, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and residents can all be in the room together.