Countdown to Kickoff: Edgar readies for 49th season under Sinz

EDGAR, Wis. (WAOW) -- Edgar Wildcats football has been defined by consistency for multiple decades.
It's not just that they often find themselves with more wins than losses, but the person guiding the program along has not changed hands.
Jerry Sinz enters 2023 for his 49th season as head coach of the Wildcats, coming off a season that saw Edgar fall in Level 3 of the playoffs to Regis, despite 10 overall wins.
"Pretty surreal having a coach, you know, who's so legendary and so highly thought of in Coach Sinz," said senior Karter Butt.
This year's group of players will be mostly familiar to those who saw them take the field last year.
Butt returns for his third year as starting running back, amassing more than 1,300 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns in 2022, while also leading the team in tackles.
The Wildcats will be led at quarterback by senior Teegan Streit, who got the starting nod last season, throwing eight touchdown passes.
"It's the most excited I've been in high school so far because like this is the year that everybody talks about," Streit said. "It's your senior year, it's the legacy that you leave behind so this is going to be hopefully the most fun year we've had," he added.
While they hope this season turns out to be fun, they say they've put in more work for this season than they ever have for any year prior, hoping to make a deeper run in the playoffs for their coach.
"[We] came in with a chip on our shoulder and worked harder than any of us thought we could. We pushed ourselves. There was puke, there was tears, little bit of blood, so yeah we definitely brought kind of that sour taste in our mouths from Eau Claire," Butt said.
Entering the 2023 season, Sinz remains the coach with the second most wins in Wisconsin high school football history at 457, trailing only Bob Hyland at St. Mary's Springs with 503, who is also returning for this year.
Edgar opens against Ellsworth at home Friday night at 7:00.