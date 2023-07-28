 Skip to main content
Country Haven Farm Pig Roast fundraiser raises money for Wounded Warriors United of Wisconsin

Country Haven Farm Pig Roast Saturday July 29, 2023
Katelyn Voorhies

GLEASON, Wis. (WAOW) — Country Haven Farm is hosting a Community Pig Roast on Saturday to raise money for the local Wounded Warriors United Of Wisconsin location. 

Country Haven Farm serves as a get away for veterans and their families and the farm is ran by Otto and Vickie Reetz.  

The event will have food, games, music, and plenty of animals to see, including Sunshine the Farm's newest animal additions. All money raised will go back into the farm to make improvements. 

For more information and to register go to the event webpage

