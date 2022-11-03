County budget meeting discussions turn heated

MARATHON CO. Wis. (WAOW) -- A heated budget hearing at Marathon County courthouse on Thursday.
Dozens of citizens spoke their minds on Thursday night at the meeting, overflowing the main hall.
Among the hot button issues, funding for Marathon County's public libraries, currently facing a $350 thousand cut from last year's budget.
Some of the more vocal speakers were in favor of the cuts, because of what they called 'offensive and harmful' material the library has, which they fear children are being exposed to.
"Is the library board interested in the safety of our children? What is their plan with these offensive materials.? Please hold the library board accountable to the taxpayers. I do not want my tax dollars funding a library that is not responsible for its materials." said one concerned citizen.
Library board members said they haven't yet made a decision on the books, but they have a plan.
"We do have a policy in place, we have a task force that is looking at these books that have been appealed, and by the end of the month I expect that result will come to the board of trustees and we will take a look at everything that has been discussed." said one member.
Other members of the public said the board's decisions serve everyone, and decisions shouldn't be made based on one group.
"If you're serving people, don't have it just be one type of people, if you want people to stay in this community, which I think we all do, we have to be prepared for change that might come with them." said one citizen.
The library board said it's their responsibility to provide an abundance and variety of books for all ages.
The budget is expected to be finalized on November 10th.