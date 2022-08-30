County hosts listening session for Community Clubhouse

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Members of the Community Corner Clubhouse came together to spread one message: this place is needed.
"This community needs each other, this community needs to support each other, there is nothing like this in the community." said one member.
They said the sense of community and support provides a safe space for people to heal and address their mental health needs.
"It's not just the staff, it's not just the members, even if there's one staff member here, I can find someone else that will listen to me and I don't know what I'm going to do if there's nobody." said one member.
It provides more than just emotional or mental support.
"I've gotten good job coaching from Clubhouse, so I've been successful so far in my career." said one member.
County board members told WSAU radio that, after listening to the community, they have a better understanding what exactly it means to those who need it.
"It's important for mental health to have connections, especially with connections in the community with people who understand the issues that people are going through in their lives, and I think without this program it's gonna be difficult for people to transition." said Ron Covelli, with District 33.
This was just a listening session, the county board did not vote or take any action during this time.