Crandon kids volunteer for lawncare services

CRANDON, Wis. (WAOW) -- Area kids are aiming to bring smiles to the faces of the people around them, through lending a helping hand.
Zander and Zoey Weso are brother and sister, and owners of their own business.
The 10 and 15 year-olds are from Crandon, and own 'Two Z's Lawncare'.
They shovel and clear snow, mow, and rake leaves for the elderly, disabled, and veterans, and those may just need a little extra help, and they do it all for free.
The siblings said the best part? Seeing how happy this makes the people around them.
"I like seeing the elders faces light up when we tell them we're doing it for free, I just like how happy people are with us doing it," said Zoey Weso.
"I like to have fun on the job sometimes," said Zander Weso.
They encourage all kids out there to see if people in their community could use a helping hand.