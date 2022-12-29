Crash leaves one person dead, two injured in Sauk County

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW)-- One person is dead and two people are injured after a fatal crash in Sauk County on Wednesday night.
According to a press release, at 9:21 p.m., a pickup truck was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of interstate 90/94 near mile marker 87 when they hit an eastbound traveling sedan head-on.
A passenger in the sedan was pronounced dead on scene, and two other passengers were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The truck driver and passenger of the truck were not injured.
The 18-year-old driver from Reedsburg was arrested for driving under the influence.
They are being charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, operating while suspended causing death, possession of open intoxicants, possession of intoxicants by underage driver, and drive wrong way on divided highway.
The Wisconsin State Patrol will be investigating the crash.