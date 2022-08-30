Crash sends city bus into yard

Editors note: The original version of this story misidentified the scene of the crash as 15th 'Street' instead of 12th Avenue. This has been corrected.
UPDATED, 3:15 p.m. with additional information
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- According to Patrol Lt. John Phillips, the crash occurred at the intersection of Sherman St. and 12th Avenue when a tractor trailer allegedly failed to yield to the Wausau city bus at a stop sign.
The truck allegedly struck the bus, which was thrown into the front yard of a home there.
There was only one minor injury reported, that of the truck driver, who was issued a citation.
There was only one passenger and a driver aboard the bus.
The scene took about two hours to clear.
UPDATE (1:15pm) WPS confirms that the pole struck did not supply electricity and say no outages have been reported as a result of the crash. WPS officials believe it is a telecommunications pole.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Police and fire crews are assisting at the scene of a crash that apparently sent a Wausau city bus into someone's front yard Tuesday.
The crash was reported around noon on Tuesday. Witnesses say it happened on Sherman Street near 12th Avenue.
A Wausau city bus appeared to be wedged between a tree and a home on the street.
There do not appear to be any injuries, though police have not yet commented on the crash.
A power pole appeared to be significantly damaged. WPS has not yet said if anyone is impacted by power outages.
This story is developing and will be updated.