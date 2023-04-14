Crews responding to mult-unit apartment fire in Rothschild

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Rothschild affecting Marathon County.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Alexander Reservoir affecting Lincoln
County.

Wisconsin River below Biron Reservoir affecting Wood County.

Wisconsin River below Whiting Dam affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Lincoln and Marathon
Counties.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Alexander Reservoir, Wausau,
Rothschild, Whiting Dam, Stevens Point, Biron Reservoir...Minor
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Friday morning.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Several feet of water may be covering area
parks and lowland in Merrill. Floodwaters reach the base of the
river gauging station.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM CDT Thursday was 12.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.6
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.6 feet on 04/22/1916.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED TODAY...

Very warm temperatures, relative humidities of 18 to 25 percent
and south winds gusting to around 25 mph will result in near
critical fire weather conditions across snow free areas late this
morning and afternoon.

Residents are urged to be careful with any activities that could
potentially lead to a wildfire. Campfires, outdoor grills, smoking
materials, chainsaws, and all-terrain vehicles all have the ability
to throw a spark and ignite a wildfire. Debris burning should not
be attempted.

Crews responding to mult-unit apartment fire in Rothschild

  • Updated
  • 0
Rothschild Apartment Fire

Fire on the 7300 block of Whitespire Road in Rothschild. 

 By: Newlong Lor

ROTHSCHILD, Wis (WAOW) -- A fire broke out early Friday morning at multiple apartment units on the 7300 block of Whitespire Road near Copperlead Assisted Living of Schofield. 

A witness told News 9 they saw smoke in the air and multiple ambulances, and could hear people crying. 

"I originally saw the fire, and while watching it and just kept seeing the fire grow, I just didn't know it was going to be this big," Emily Edwards Sonnenberg said. 

Fire crews from Wausau, Riverside, Mosinee and Kronenwetter are responding.

This is a developing story. 

