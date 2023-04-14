Crews responding to mult-unit apartment fire in Rothschild

ROTHSCHILD, Wis (WAOW) -- A fire broke out early Friday morning at multiple apartment units on the 7300 block of Whitespire Road near Copperlead Assisted Living of Schofield.
A witness told News 9 they saw smoke in the air and multiple ambulances, and could hear people crying.
"I originally saw the fire, and while watching it and just kept seeing the fire grow, I just didn't know it was going to be this big," Emily Edwards Sonnenberg said.
Fire crews from Wausau, Riverside, Mosinee and Kronenwetter are responding.
This is a developing story.