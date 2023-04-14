Crews responding to multi-unit apartment fire in Rothschild

3:09 a.m. UPDATE: Rothschild police said most of the fire has been "knocked down," but crews are still working to put out the remaining flames.
Many residents have been evacuated from their homes.
ROTHSCHILD, Wis (WAOW) -- A fire broke out early Friday morning at multiple apartment units on the 7300 block of Whitespire Road near Copperlead Assisted Living of Schofield.
A witness told News 9 they saw smoke in the air and multiple ambulances, and could hear people crying.
"I originally saw the fire, and while watching it and just kept seeing the fire grow, I just didn't know it was going to be this big," Emily Edwards Sonnenberg said.
Fire crews from Wausau, Riverside, Mosinee and Kronenwetter are responding.
This is a developing story.