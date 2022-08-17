Cross country bicyclist stops in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wi. (WAOW)-- A German man is making his way across the United States on two wheels.
Mathias Minke is on his fourth tour around the United States of America. This time, he's starting in Miami, Florida, and plans to hit Minnesota.
Minke will be traveling for another week and a half, but made a quick stop in Wausau on Tuesday.
Minke travels approximately 60-100 miles per day, which he described as moving in slow motion.
"It is nice, and you see the countryside," Minke said. "I don't go on the highway. I don't even go very much in big cities."
Some of his favorite sights over the years have been California, the northeast and traveling alongside the Mississippi River.
To follow Minke's travels, check out his Instagram.