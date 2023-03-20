 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Curling championship wraps up in Wausau

  • 0
Curling

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The curling championships took place over the weekend at the Wausau Curling Club.

The Politano Rink from New York won the women's competition and the Mansell Rink from Colorado won for the men's competition, according to a press release.

Between the men and women's teams there were 24 teams competing. 

“An eight-end thank you to our volunteers, sponsors, fans, USA Curling,

and our competitors, especially our Wausau host club teams,” said Wausau Curling Club President Kim Susens.

According to the press release, the event was full of spectators throughout the weekend.

Have any story ideas? You can send them bslaughter@waow.com 

Tags

Recommended for you