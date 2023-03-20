Curling championship wraps up in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The curling championships took place over the weekend at the Wausau Curling Club.
The Politano Rink from New York won the women's competition and the Mansell Rink from Colorado won for the men's competition, according to a press release.
Between the men and women's teams there were 24 teams competing.
“An eight-end thank you to our volunteers, sponsors, fans, USA Curling,
and our competitors, especially our Wausau host club teams,” said Wausau Curling Club President Kim Susens.
According to the press release, the event was full of spectators throughout the weekend.