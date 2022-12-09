Current and former employees puzzled after area plant announces layoffs, closure

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- After Sonoco announced it would close its core plant in Wisconsin Rapids Tuesday, current and former employees tell News 9 they are shocked and confused.
"A lot of people are...lost," says Tariq Cleghorn, who left his position with the company willingly a few months ago.
He says he got the news of its intent to shut down from his neighbor and former coworker.
"He told me one of his friends that had been there for a good amount of time had lost his position due to this, and he was very frustrated," Cleghorn said.
According to a letter from Sonoco Tuesday addressed to the Department of Workforce Development, it is anticipating 70 employees will be affected.
Due to privacy reasons, current employees could not comment on camera, but some tell News 9 morale within is low and they're left shocked and confused, especially as some have recently agreed to new terms of employment.
"It's a very fast-paced environment, so the guys that work there definitely bust their butts there," Cleghorn said, who adds that some current core plant workers could get transferred to the nearby board mill.
The timing of the announcement comes just weeks before the end of the year, with layoffs expected to take place by the end of March.
Cleghorn says the mill has been a legacy for many in Wisconsin Rapids, including his family, as he says his grandfather worked there.
He adds that it's tough to know what's happening until more details become available.
"Very good company, very good opportunities, good work, it's just there's lots of confusion right now," Cleghorn said.
The DWD has advice for how affected workers can move forward, that can be found right here.