'Cutting for a Cause' sees 14 Marshfield students donate their hair for those fighting cancer

Marshfield, Wis. (WAOW) -- 14 students at Columbus Catholic in Marshfield went in front of their whole school and cut off their hair. Giving back to those who've lost it battling cancer.
Cutting for a Cause started at Columbus Catholic in 2014, inspired by the loss of Barb Billings, a former teacher and principal who lost a battle with ovarian cancer in 2011.
Numbers of participating students have ranged from this year's 14, to their peak at 14, always fluctuating because of the time it takes to grow the minimum eight inches of hair.
"These women and young girls who give their hair, that's just cool to me ya know?" Says Katrina Roth, a Columbus Catholic alumni turned volunteer stylist. "It's bigger than themselves."
While the event is mostly female, there are a few boys who chip in. They say the experience is one they look forward to and will never forget.
"It takes me two years to grow out my hair." Explained Job Johannes, this years lone male participant in his third go-round. "I heard about other people donating and I thought it was a good cause so I thought hey why don't I donate too cuz it sounds like a good cause and I have a lot of hair."
Organizers say they are thankful for all of their donors, and the stylists who help make the event possible. Adding this year was extra special, as one of the school's current math teachers is amidst her own battle with cancer.
Not counting what was donated today, students have donated over 1100 ponytails for a total of 2,654 inches of hair.