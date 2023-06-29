CWA not expecting delays or long lines during holiday weekend

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) — The holiday weekend is days away, and the Central Wisconsin Airport says they aren't expecting any holdups.
The airport says travelers should still be arriving at least 90 minutes before boarding starts.
Travelers should still be prepared with identification handy so there's a smooth transition from passenger mto passenger.
CWA does expect heavier foot traffic during the weekend, but they're ready for it.
"We have an increased flight schedule we have coming in," said Brian Grefe, airport director for the Central Wisconsin Airport. "Fortunately for us, it's spread out relatively evenly throughout the day, and throughout the week. So we're not going to have a tremendous amount of compression at any one given hour."
Grefe says he doesn't expect more than a 15-minute wait to get through TSA, but make sure to to plan accordingly.
For those that haven't flown in a while, he also suggests checking out TSA's website to see what you can and cannot bring on flights.