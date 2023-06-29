 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR CENTRAL, SOUTHERN, AND EASTERN
WI WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Fine Particles and Ozone which will remain
in effect until 12:00 PM CDT Friday, June 30th. This advisory
affects people living in the following counties: Brown, Calumet,
Door, Florence, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc,
Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie,
Portage, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago,and Wood.

Due to the continued presence of smoke originating from Canadian
wildfires, the air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level for both
Fine Particles and Ozone. People with heart or lung disease,
older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor activities;
everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

CWA not expecting delays or long lines during holiday weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) — The holiday weekend is days away, and the Central Wisconsin Airport says they aren't expecting any holdups.

The airport says travelers should still be arriving at least 90 minutes before boarding starts. 

Travelers should still be prepared with identification handy so there's a smooth transition from passenger mto passenger.

CWA does expect heavier foot traffic during the weekend, but they're ready for it.

"We have an increased flight schedule we have coming in," said Brian Grefe, airport director for the Central Wisconsin Airport. "Fortunately for us, it's spread out relatively evenly throughout the day, and throughout the week. So we're not going to have a tremendous amount of compression at any one given hour."

Grefe says he doesn't expect more than a 15-minute wait to get through TSA, but make sure to to plan accordingly.

For those that haven't flown in a while, he also suggests checking out TSA's website to see what you can and cannot bring on flights.

