...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR CENTRAL, SOUTHERN, AND EASTERN
WI WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Fine Particles and Ozone which will remain
in effect until 12:00 PM CDT Friday, June 30th. This advisory
affects people living in the following counties: Brown, Calumet,
Door, Florence, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc,
Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie,
Portage, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago,and Wood.

Due to the continued presence of smoke originating from Canadian
wildfires, the air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level for both
Fine Particles and Ozone. People with heart or lung disease,
older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor activities;
everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

CWA says haze has not been an issue with flights

  • Updated
  • 0
MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) - The haze is starting to lift, but for almost two weeks, Central Wisconsin Airport has worked to make sure flights keep going smoothly despite the smoke.

Officials say when the smoke was at its worst, they only had about two miles of visibility.

When you're traveling a few hundred miles per hour, it seems like that might cause some issues.

CWA says it hasn't been a problem and has trained to handle these situation and worse with today's tech letting pilots stay airborne with as little as only a half-mile of visibility.

"With our airport, we've got a tremendous amount of capability," said Brian Grefe, airport director at CWA. "That's due primarily because we have two instrument approach systems on both our runways."

If visibility does get below a half-mile, they'll either delay the flights, or if they're already in the air, they'll land at a nearby airport.

