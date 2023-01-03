 Skip to main content
...A WINTRY MIX TO CREATE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS OVER THE
REGION INTO TOMORROW MORNING...

.A slow moving storm system will continue to bring a wintry mix of
precipitation to the area tonight into tomorrow morning. Pavement
temperatures will likely drop after dark, increasing the likelihood
of roads developing icy patches.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to
two inches and ice accumulations up to two tenths of an inch.

* WHERE...Marathon and Shawano Counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning
commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

D.C. Everest property up for sale in Wausau

DCE House Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- One of Wausau's most famous houses is now on the open market.

The property that once belonged to David Clark Everest, or D.C. Everest for short, on Highland Park Boulevard, is up for sale.

The house is on the National Registry of Historic Places and has not been sold outside the current owners' family since 1990.

"It's just ready for someone who can appreciate the artistic standpoint from where this house was built and how it's been maintained and preserved, yet modernized," said Brenda Schumacher, a realtor for RE/MAX Excel.

The current listing is for just under $800,000.

It has six bedrooms and six total bathrooms, as well as a game room.

Construction on the property began in the mid-1920s.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to idinesen@waow.com 

