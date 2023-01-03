D.C. Everest property up for sale in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- One of Wausau's most famous houses is now on the open market.
The property that once belonged to David Clark Everest, or D.C. Everest for short, on Highland Park Boulevard, is up for sale.
The house is on the National Registry of Historic Places and has not been sold outside the current owners' family since 1990.
"It's just ready for someone who can appreciate the artistic standpoint from where this house was built and how it's been maintained and preserved, yet modernized," said Brenda Schumacher, a realtor for RE/MAX Excel.
The current listing is for just under $800,000.
It has six bedrooms and six total bathrooms, as well as a game room.
Construction on the property began in the mid-1920s.