D.C. Everest students deliver house to permanent site

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- An area family is one step closer to a new place to call home.
D.C. Everest High School students made the finishing touches on the exterior of a house they built for Habitat for Humanity Wednesday, which took all school year to build.
They, alongside staff and volunteers, moved both halves of the structure over to its permanent site on 6th Avenue in Wausau.
The family who will move in got to see the transition happen, saying they can't wait to make the house their home.
"We're very excited and we're very happy to have this moment right here and this will be life-changing for us. We've never had a house before, this will be our first house, and we're excited for it," said Jay Xiong.
Work will continue on the site through the summer, which will be overseen by Habitat for Humanity volunteers, and an official dedication will take place in a few months.
This is the 71st home Habitat for Humanity has overseen construction for in the Wausau area.