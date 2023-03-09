DAIRY PRIDE: Act backed by Rep. Van Orden

Wis. (WAOW) -- The DAIRY PRIDE Act is getting some extra backing from Representative Derrick Van Orden.
The Senate version of the bill was introduced last week by Senator Tammy Baldwin (D).
Now, the House version is being put up by Rep. Van Orden.
It's a bipartisan bill that could redefine what some non-dairy products are named, aiming to combat the use of the term 'milk' on non-dairy products like soy milk and almond milk.
Despite the bill potentially having an impact on soy products, Van Orden said he doesn't anticipate this bill hurting Wisconsin's soy industry.
"The majority of soybeans being used wind up being used for feed, and we export a tremendous amount of soy, primarily for hog feed. No absolutely not, that market will pick it up immediately," said Representative Derrick Van Orden (R).
He said it's high time milk be appreciated and valued as it's FDA definition, as a product taken from one or more healthy cows.