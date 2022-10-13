DCE marching band gives final performance before Rose Bowl

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- The DC Everest Marching Band gave their final performance of the marching season on Thursday evening before heading off to the Rose Bowl.
The marching Evergreens will head to sunny California in January, and on Thursday night they played the same music they're set to play in Pasedena.
The theme of the set and the Rose Bowl is "Turning a Corner" which is meant to symbolize turning into a new chapter of COVID-19.
Band Director Joe Finnegan said he couldn't be prouder of his band.
"This is a very special year, with some very special students as well, drum majors here have really led the group," said Finnegan, "It's actually a bunch of leaders, all of them are leaders, and I'm really proud of their accomplishments and how hard they've worked."
He said they've come so far and he's excited for what's next.
The band performs in California on January 2nd of 2023.