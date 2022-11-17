Delta cuts CWA-Detroit flight, citing pilot shortages

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) -- Direct flights from Mosinee to Detroit - one of the few remaining Delta airline flights out of CWA - will be cut.
Airport Manager Brian Grefe tells News 9 the decision came from Delta, who say it came down to a combination of an old air fleet and lack of pilots.
Delta, according to Grefe, will be upgrading most of their regional flights to larger 76-seat jets - but only where they can afford to do so.
Grefe says the Mosinee-Minneapolis flight will be one of the routes upgraded.
News 9 is working to confirm a timeline on when the route will be cancelled.