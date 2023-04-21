Demonstrators advocate transgender rights at UWSP College Republican event

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point's College Republican club held a gala Friday at the Dreyfus University Center, but protestors gathered outside it.
About 20 people were advocating for issues transgender people are facing, in light of recent legislation passed by the House of Representatives related to Title IX, which would disallow transgender people to compete in women's sports.
"The amount of legislation that has passed that is anti-trans and anti-queer is just astonishing," said Ashley Dreikosen, a demonstrator.
7th District Congressman Tom Tiffany was the keynote speaker at Friday's event, and he voted to pass the Title IX bill this week.
"All it does is make sure that women and girls have a fair shake at being able to play sports and get an education," Tiffany said.
Demonstrators say that overall, the rhetoric surrounding the transgender community has been worrying and set out to influence people's thoughts on those issues.
"There have been a lot of things like the speeches at CPAC where it was called for transgenderism to be eradicated at every level in society," said Morrigan McCoy, a demonstrator.
"There's not a whole lot we can do as individuals, but together, we can make change," Dreikosen added.
Tiffany says he respected the demonstrators' efforts and added it was within their constitutional right to be there and express their thoughts.
"They were civil, they made their case, and they didn't try to do like some of the universities you see around the country, where they try to shut speakers down. They did not try to do that," Tiffany said.
Protest organizers say they felt the support they had was strong.
As for Tiffany's main purpose at the event, he says he hopes Wisconsin's status as a battleground state can inspire young people and fellow leaders to act.
"That'll blaze the trail for others that they'll come through here also and talk to them because it'll broaden their understanding of what's happening politically both here in Wisconsin and across America."
The protestors were not allowed inside the event venue.
Tiffany also told News 9, despite rumors, he is not ready to decide if he is gearing up for a Senate run in 2024.