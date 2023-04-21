 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Michigan...

Menominee River near McAllister affecting Marinette and Menominee
Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

Wolf River at New London affecting Waupaca, Outagamie and
Winnebago Counties.

Wolf River near Shiocton affecting Waupaca, Outagamie and Shawano
Counties.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Yellow River at Babcock affecting Wood County.

Pine River near Florence affecting Florence County.

For the Menominee River...including Twin Falls Dam-Iron Mountain,
Florence, Vulcan, Niagara, Pembine, Menominee River at White Rapids
Dam, Koss, McAllister...Minor flooding is forecast.
For the Lower Wolf River...including Shiocton, New London, Lake
Poygan...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

this evening.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1167.0 feet, Water approaches buildings in DC Everest
Park and Oak Island Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:10 PM CDT Friday the stage was 1167.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:10 PM CDT Friday was 1167.6 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Demonstrators advocate transgender rights at UWSP College Republican event

  • Updated
  • 0
UWSP Protest

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point's College Republican club held a gala Friday at the Dreyfus University Center, but protestors gathered outside it.

About 20 people were advocating for issues transgender people are facing, in light of recent legislation passed by the House of Representatives related to Title IX, which would disallow transgender people to compete in women's sports.

"The amount of legislation that has passed that is anti-trans and anti-queer is just astonishing," said Ashley Dreikosen, a demonstrator.

7th District Congressman Tom Tiffany was the keynote speaker at Friday's event, and he voted to pass the Title IX bill this week.

"All it does is make sure that women and girls have a fair shake at being able to play sports and get an education," Tiffany said.

Demonstrators say that overall, the rhetoric surrounding the transgender community has been worrying and set out to influence people's thoughts on those issues.

"There have been a lot of things like the speeches at CPAC where it was called for transgenderism to be eradicated at every level in society," said Morrigan McCoy, a demonstrator.

"There's not a whole lot we can do as individuals, but together, we can make change," Dreikosen added.

Tiffany says he respected the demonstrators' efforts and added it was within their constitutional right to be there and express their thoughts.

"They were civil, they made their case, and they didn't try to do like some of the universities you see around the country, where they try to shut speakers down. They did not try to do that," Tiffany said.

Protest organizers say they felt the support they had was strong.

As for Tiffany's main purpose at the event, he says he hopes Wisconsin's status as a battleground state can inspire young people and fellow leaders to act.

"That'll blaze the trail for others that they'll come through here also and talk to them because it'll broaden their understanding of what's happening politically both here in Wisconsin and across America."

The protestors were not allowed inside the event venue.

Tiffany also told News 9, despite rumors, he is not ready to decide if he is gearing up for a Senate run in 2024.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to idinesen@waow.com 

Tags

