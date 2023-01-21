Derby Complex Holds Snowmobiling World Championships

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WAOW) - For the last 60 years, the World Championship Derby Complex has hosted snowmobilers from across North America to compete for the gold, with racers coming from as far as Canada and Maine to compete.
Tom Anderson, the CEO of the Derby Complex, said, "It started back in 1964 here in Eagle River, and it just kinda mushroomed very quickly. It's a great economic drive to the Vilas County area, not just the city of Eagle River but the whole county."
Tom then took me on a tour of the complex, showing all the different events and food the derby had to offer. But then, it was time for drivers to start their engines.
As our tour continued, we ran into Dave Antonissen, a Niagara man who has been coming to the derby for over 40 years. Antonissen said, "I came here the first time in 1980, and I've been here, this will be my 43rd consecutive year. Never missed it."
And while he had done some racing in the past, today he said, he was just there to spectate. Derby-goers young and old saying that they already can't wait for year 61.