Derrick Van Orden says 'Leftists' cannot be Christian, religious and political leaders react

WISCONSIN, Wi. (WAOW) -- It happened at a prayer breakfast in Sparta.
Republican and 3rd Wisconsin Congressional District candidate Derrick Van Orden said 'leftists' cannot be Christian.
His opponent, Democrat Brad Pfaff, responded to the claim.
"That is too strong of a statement, it's a statement that should not have been made," said Pfaff, "Derrick Van Orden is somebody who divides, Derrick Van Orden is someone who pulls people apart, not bring them together."
Van Orden responded to Pfaff in a statement, calling Pfaff a radical that is willing to say anything for personal political gain.
“Brad Pfaff supports the big government socialist spending that has led to the highest inflation in 40 years.....the open border that has led to over 100,000 Americans dying from fentanyl overdoses, and the FBI labeling parents at school board meetings ‘domestic terrorists."
An area bishop released a press release in response to Van Orden's statement, condemning Van Orden's words, and asking people to treat each other kindly.
"It's really important that we work together, right, and not alienate each other, and not demonize each other but rather work together for the sake of the common good." said Reverend Felix Malpica, Bishop at the La Crosse Area Synod.
We also asked an area political science professor about why Van Orden may have said what he said.
"Certainly, for a politician to use Christian Nationalist rhetoric, he or she is definitely playing into a subset of voters that they're competing for there's no question about that." said John Blakeman, Professor at UWSP.
But as far as how this will impact voters? It's hard to say.
"We won't really know until after the election how this is all played out." Blakeman.
Van Orden is going up against Pfaff on November 8th in that 3rd Congressional District Race. The seat was formerly held by Democratic Congressman Ron Kind, who retired last year.