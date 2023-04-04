 Skip to main content
DeSantis coming to visit Rothschild for Lincoln Day Dinner on May 6

  • Updated
Momentum -- and planning -- for DeSantis 2024 bid takes off after resounding Florida win

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis celebrates at an election night party in Tamp on November after winning his race for reelection. DeSantis insisted a statement victory in his bid for a second term needed to precede any discussion of 2024.

 Scott McIntyre/The New York Times/Redux

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is expected to be a top Republican candidate for president in 2024, will be a special guest at the Lincoln Day Dinner on May 6 in Rothschild.

The Lincoln Day Dinner will be held at the Central Wisconsin Convention and Expo Center. The dinner is an annual celebration and fundraising event for the Republican Party. 

Tom Tiffany will also be at the event confirmed press secretary Caroline Briscoe. 

Tickets for the fundraising dinner are $75 and a table - for eight seats - can be reserved for $1,000. Money raised at the event will go to the Republican Party of Marathon County. No tickets will be sold at the door. 

