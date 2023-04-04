DeSantis coming to visit Rothschild for Lincoln Day Dinner on May 6

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is expected to be a top Republican candidate for president in 2024, will be a special guest at the Lincoln Day Dinner on May 6 in Rothschild.
The Lincoln Day Dinner will be held at the Central Wisconsin Convention and Expo Center. The dinner is an annual celebration and fundraising event for the Republican Party.
Tom Tiffany will also be at the event confirmed press secretary Caroline Briscoe.
Tickets for the fundraising dinner are $75 and a table - for eight seats - can be reserved for $1,000. Money raised at the event will go to the Republican Party of Marathon County. No tickets will be sold at the door.