Developer selected for affordable housing in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- More affordable housing will soon be on its way to the Wausau area.
The Wausau City Council voted to go forward with a proposal from Commonwealth Development to fill the lot on 700 Grand Avenue.
The proposal offers a 50-unit affordable housing apartment complex.
The developer is partnering with the Marathon County Veterans Services Offices to set aside housing units for families and veterans in the community.
City leaders said the housing is needed.
"We need more people living in Wausau, our companies need more people to work for them, we need more people at our shops, we need more people at our restaurants, we need more people out for entertainment, so just continuing to find places for people to live, market rate, affordable, we need all of it in Wausau." said Randy Fifrick, Economic Development Manager.
An official development agreement still needs to be drafted, but the city will not be negotiating with any other developers.