DHS expands monkeypox vaccine eligibility

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced an expansion of criteria for who they say can get the monkeypox vaccine Tuesday.
The DHS is now recommending anyone at a high risk of contracting the virus in the future get vaccinated.
That population includes laboratory workers who perform testing or have direct contact with orthopoxviruses similar to monkeypox.
Health officials say you should get the vaccine if you are most at risk or have already been infected.
"We are comfortable that we have a higher level of vaccine available and we're at a point in this epidemic where we hope to be turning the corner and we want to make sure as many people who are at elevated risk can get vaccinated as possible," said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, the Chief Medical Officer of the DHS' Bureau of Communicable Diseases.
In our area, the vaccine is offered in short supply at the Marathon County Health Department.
There have been just 63 reported cases so far statewide.
