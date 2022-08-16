DIGGING DEEPER: Calls for change over Mosinee staffing issues

Mosinee, Wis. (WAOW) -- A contentious school board meeting over at the Mosinee High School cafeteria Tuesday night.
Some allege a hostile work environment, lack of communication, and growing concerns on staff turnover.
Several educators both current and former, and parents within the district claiming there is a disconnect between the superintendent, school board, and staff.
"Seven years ago I was ecstatic to be hired in the Mosinee School District, I felt in my heart that this was my home and that I was home to make a positive impact in my community," said Lisa Kennedy a former Mosinee High School math teacher. "It was my goal to retire here."
Some claim they've left a job they once loved and that the district is letting their best teachers leave without trying to mend relationships.
School board president Kevin Hermening spoke prior to Kennedy, offering an apology.
"To be an effective leader of others requires one to first master leading one's self and requires humility and self discipline," said Hermening. "This is my blind spot, and I work on it constantly...but sometimes I fail to live up to my own expectations, I learn that my best expectations in leading this board, were no match for my actions."
"Tonight, I offer to the school district, the school board, the superintendent, and to Lisa Kennedy, my sincere apology for not leading myself best first," said Kevin Hermening.
"The truth is...experienced, phenomenal administrators, teachers and support staff have and will continue to resign," said Kennedy. "We as a district need to foster healthy dialogue and honest conversations."
School Superintendent Jose Munoz told News 9 he is aware of what he calls 'unfortunate communications' between Hermening and Kennedy and that culture climate surveys have been conducted.
"I do appreciate those discussions about staff retention, culture and climate," said Munoz. "I'm very open to a continued improvement process and we are not at all there yet...in all respects."
Munoz also said teachers are leaving for districts offering better benefits and pay, but others disagree.
"We are in a different time in terms of educational staffing," said Munoz. "One particular district that I happen to know very well, they're starting to give stipends to the tune of $5,000."
"I don't know if the board saw an exit survey, I can tell you that really wasn't Meagan's plan to leave the district, I can tell you...it wasn't a career advancement," said Krista Tretter, a Mosinee school teacher.
"If I'm a young teacher starting out in Mosinee, how can I stick around with the collective bargaining they entered into? That's my concern with the culture, how do you maintain talent with the decisions made," said a two-term school board member.
"It is my hope that as you all serve in this position of responsibility, you recognize that community voices, if different than yours...do not imply lack of support or gratitude of your work," said Tammy Filipiak. "It is unfortunate that the comments of the board president implied this in his opening remarks."
News 9 did put in a FOIA request to view records on staff turnover within the district, which is expected in the coming days.