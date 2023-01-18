Disabled American Veterans gifts Cadillac to veteran in need

 Skip to main content
PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) — The season of giving may be over, but not for the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 30. The DAV group in Plover gifted a veteran in need a refurbished 2000 Cadillac.

The project has been in the works for nearly four years, as the DAV was struggling to find a car. In late 2021, Pat's Body Shop gave the veterans chapter a call to tell to say they might've found the perfect car. 

As things started coming together, Pat and Chris Czaikowski of Chris' Towing kept the car a secret, working and towing it back and forth to get it up-and-running.

"If you're fortunate and have a good skill set, you can do something good for someone else that doesn't have the same skill. I think that's really important," said Patrick Wanserski of Pat's Body Shop.

The DAV was looking for the perfect veteran to gift the car to. That veteran was Larry Woyak. 

"It's a pretty awesome thing when you can give a car away," said DAV commander, Frank Woiak. "It changes people's lives."

Woyak received a text that he got the car, and when he saw it in person, he couldn't believe it.

"Wow. Well first off, it's a Cadillac, I was like '"Woah, a Caddy,'" he said.

Larry was previously driving a 1992 pickup truck on its last wheel, and receiving the keys for the first time was emotional.

"It means a lot to me," said Woyak. "Veterans taking care of veterans, and that's huge, and that's what we should be doing."

Woyak's new ride includes many features that his old pickup didn't, and one of his favorites is heated seats.

He plans to use the car to reliably get to and from his doctor's appointments and hopes to catch Monday or Friday night wrestling with his brother in Green Bay.

