Discussion Continues: Conservation of the Pelican River Forest

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WOAW) -- Debate on the conservation of a public forest continued in the Northwoods Wednesday.
Members of the public shared their thoughts about the preservation of the Pelican River Forest.
This comes after a conservation group purchased tens of thousands of acres of land in the area, proposing to use the land for development.
At the meeting, people spoke out against the easement, they said the situation should be investigated further.
"Before we get too carried away with giving this land away, as an easement, I would also say meet the new owners and talk to them about it, if they're willing to do it now, are they holding us hostage by wanting the easement?" said one concerned citizen.
Others argued in favor of the development, they said it would increase business and recreation in the area.
"Without this long-term investment in that easement it throws a lot of what the ATV and UTV clubs would like to get done with riding through that part of the county, up through Monaco, Three Lakes, over to Rhinelander," said another public commenter.
Wednesday's meeting was a discussion and no action was taken. They will meet again March 6th and 10 a.m.