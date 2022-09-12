District cancels bus routes amid school bus driver shortages

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau School District has only been in session for a couple of weeks, but they've already had to cancel at least one bus route nearly every day since, and they say the shortage has gotten worse.
Bob Tess with the Wausau School District said he's never seen a crisis this bad, and said if thing stay this way, they may need to eliminate routes entirely next year.
"With the number of drivers we have we would have to eliminate routes or more importantly make the routes more efficient," said Tess, "More efficient transfer, more efficient pick up and drop off, just make them more efficient so we can do the same amount of work with less people. "
With just barely enough drivers to cover each bus route, should one be unable to come in, the school is forced to make decisions.
"Sometimes it might just be as late as five or six o'clock when we find out that a route is gonna be canceled." said Tess.
It's not just home to school routes taking a hit, with after school activities and athletics also seeing buses canceled.
"Fortunately we haven't had to cancel many events, but we do have to modify them and there is some disruption." said Tess.
Parents can keep themselves updated on the status of their student's bus by using the FirstView App as well as text reminders from the school district.