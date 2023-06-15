DNR advises against outdoor activity amid smoke haze

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) sent out an advisory Thursday afternoon, recommending Wisconsinites limit time outside.
That's due to ongoing haze and air-quality issues from wildfires in Canada. You can check out the air quality at a county-specific level by clicking here.
The DNR says the smoke and haze will affect people's health, especially those with lung or breathing issues.
They specify that older adults and children should reduce their time spent outdoors, especially with heavy exertion that would force them to breathe deeper and harder (such as sporting events).
They shared some tips on how to protect yourself from wildfire smoke:
- Stay indoors.
- Close doors and windows.
- Avoid activities that increase indoor pollution, such as vaccuuming, frying food, burning candles or using gas-powered appliances.
- Install high-efficiency air-filters.
- Use an N95 mask if outdoors for long periods.