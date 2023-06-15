 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR CENTRAL AND EAST CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
midnight tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Brown, Calumet, Kewaunee, Manitowoc,
Marathon, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara,
Winnebago and Wood.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to impact the
surface across southwest Wisconsin this morning. As daytime
heating and vertical mixing increases, surface smoke impacts may
also increase, spreading north and east.

Cleaner air streaming in from the northeast along with the
formation of a lake breeze this afternoon will lead to lower PM2.5
concentrations across the northern and eastern portions of the
advisory area. Here, the air quality index is expected to range
from the MODERATE to the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. In
these areas, people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and
children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

DNR advises against outdoor activity amid smoke haze

  • Updated
  • 0
Last week’s haze may be just the beginning of a new ‘summer of smoke’

Smoke rises from a wildfire in the Donnie Creek Complex south of Fort Nelson, British Columbia, Canada, May 27.

 B.C. Wildfire Service via Reuters

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) sent out an advisory Thursday afternoon, recommending Wisconsinites limit time outside.

That's due to ongoing haze and air-quality issues from wildfires in Canada. You can check out the air quality at a county-specific level by clicking here.

The DNR says the smoke and haze will affect people's health, especially those with lung or breathing issues.

They specify that older adults and children should reduce their time spent outdoors, especially with heavy exertion that would force them to breathe deeper and harder (such as sporting events).

They shared some tips on how to protect yourself from wildfire smoke:

  • Stay indoors.
  • Close doors and windows.
  • Avoid activities that increase indoor pollution, such as vaccuuming, frying food, burning candles or using gas-powered appliances.
  • Install high-efficiency air-filters.
  • Use an N95 mask if outdoors for long periods.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to news@waow.com 