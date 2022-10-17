DNR approves program to dispose of PFAS containing firefighting foam

RIB MOUNTAIN, (WAOW) -- One of the most recognizable sources of PFAS is soon getting the boot from many communities.
A new program will help rid many fire departments of the potentially cancer causing chemical and help keep first responders from exposure.
The Wisconsin DNR is fighting back, starting a program to collect and dispose of PFAS containing foam across the badger state.
"It gets it out of the hands of the firefighters, so we don't have it on ourselves." said Eric Lang, Deputy Chief at SAFER District.
One million dollars will help the DNR collect and dispose at least 25 thousand gallons of PFAS containing firefighting foam waste.
Firefighting foam is used in emergency situations, to put out liquid fuel fires.
SAFER District said they don't use it very often, but they keep it on hand just in case.
"We do cover quite a bit of highway, and that's where our highest potential would be, with semis going over the road with different fuels on board." said Lang.
But the foam, despite its lifesaving use, can have devastating consequences on both humans and the environment.
"Now we know that PFAS containing foam gets into the groundwater and leeches into water systems and creates havoc on our human genome." said Preston D. Cole, Secretary for the DNR.
The cancer causing forever chemical isn't present in all firefighting foam, but it is in many, exposing first responders every time its used.
"When firefighters or airports have to train, they use PFAS." said Cole.
The SAFER District said they are looking into purchasing foam that does not contain PFAS< and have applied for the program.
Fire departments from 60 counties have identified unwanted firefighting foam for disposal through the program and many have already made the switch to PFAS free foam alternatives.