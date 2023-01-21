DNR Holds Free Fishing Weekend

Area anglers are reeling in a good deal from the DNR, getting to fish for free all weekend from January 19th through the 22nd. The DNR holding its first of two free weekend this year, where anglers from across the Badger State can fish without a license, salmon stamp, or trout stamp.
Todd Tyler, the co-owner of Eagle Sports in Eagle River, said, "It should bring some new people to the sport, maybe friends of people who already have all the gear. "
Tyler said that his business usually sees an increase during Free Fishing Weekend, as anglers from around the area look to take advantage of the opportunity. The next Free Fishing weekend will be the first weekend in June.