DNR issues health advisory for more wildfire smoke

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) - Smoke from ongoing Canadian wildfires is moving back into the Badger state, and people aren't happy about it.
The DNR is preemptively issuing an air quality advisory for the upcoming weekend (July 14-July 16), expected to range from Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy in certain parts of the state.
DNR meteorologists expect the smoke to reach northwestern counties by Friday afternoon.
The heaviest smoke impacts will be the southern half of the state, expected to begin Saturday morning.
Health officials do not believe the smoke will stick around for as long as it did in June.
If the Air Quality Index reaches the red Unhealthy level, sensitive groups should consider moving events inside, and everyone else should consider avoiding heavy exertion. During the advisory, watch for symptoms like coughing and shortness of breath as a sign to take a break or move indoors.