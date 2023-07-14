 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect until noon
Sunday, July 16. This advisory affects all of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will continue
to move across the state, causing the air quality index (AQI) for
PM2.5 to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It
is possible that isolated to scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI
PM2.5 could develop, with the best chance for this to occur across
southern Wisconsin. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should consider avoiding prolonged or heavy
exertion. Everyone else should consider reducing prolonged or
heavy exertion.

The northern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts until midnight Sunday (Saturday night). The southern half
of the state will see the heaviest smoke impacts until noon
Sunday. While it is likely that this advisory will be allowed to
expire as planned for northern Wisconsin, we may need to extend
the end-time of the advisory for southern Wisconsin.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

DNR issues health advisory for more wildfire smoke

  • Updated
  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) - Smoke from ongoing Canadian wildfires is moving back into the Badger state, and people aren't happy about it.

The DNR is preemptively issuing an air quality advisory for the upcoming weekend (July 14-July 16), expected to range from Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy in certain parts of the state.

DNR meteorologists expect the smoke to reach northwestern counties by Friday afternoon.

The heaviest smoke impacts will be the southern half of the state, expected to begin Saturday morning.

Health officials do not believe the smoke will stick around for as long as it did in June. 

If the Air Quality Index reaches the red Unhealthy level, sensitive groups should consider moving events inside, and everyone else should consider avoiding heavy exertion. During the advisory, watch for symptoms like coughing and shortness of breath as a sign to take a break or move indoors. 

Have any story ideas? You can send them to news@waow.com 