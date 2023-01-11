DNR offering reminders for safe snowmobiling

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says 16 people died due to snowmobile-related incidents in 2022, which is an increase over the total from 2021.
It will soon begin a nine-day campaign called "Sled Safe," promoting safe riding and keeping injuries at a minimum.
From January 14-22, DNR conservation wardens and local sheriff departments will be monitoring snowmobile trails more closely across the state, watching out for behaviors like riding while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, following road sign instructions, and riding under designated speed limits.
"Alcohol, speed, and inexperience are the top three issues we see on the trails. We want everyone to get home at the end of the day and reunite with family and friends," said Lt. Jake Holsclaw, who is an off-highway vehicle administrator for the DNR.
The DNR is also reminding riders that ice is never fully safe, especially when it comes to heavy machinery and warmer than freezing temperatures.
To prepare, you should have proper clothing on if you plan on riding while on a body of water in case you fall through, but check the ice conditions before heading out.
"There could be springs under that ice, there could be current or flow that they may not know about, and that ice could be a foot thick in one area and only an inch thick a few feet from that," Holsclaw said.
For any trail, make sure the one you plan to travel on is open before proceeding. It is also illegal to ride at 55 miles per hour on any surface after dark.