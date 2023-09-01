DNR offers reminders for Labor Day weekend boating

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Labor Day often marks one of the biggest boating weekends of the year, in celebration of summer's end, but officials want to make sure everyone's fun is clean.
Whether it's Lake Wausau, Lake DuBay, or anywhere, if you're out on the water, there may be a lot of people there for a variety of reasons.
"Three-day weekends definitely draw out the family crowd, because we definitely see more on Labor Day weekend, it brings out the duck hunters, the goose hunters, the fishermen, and the water recreators," said Kyle Ziembo, a conservation warden with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
There are right and wrong ways to celebrate Labor Day on the water, and it starts with the safety objects you have in your boat.
"That would save a lot of lives, if people would just wear life jackets while they're out in the water," Ziembo said.
Those life jackets need to be visible in your boat, and worn if appropriate. DNR wardens will also be on patrol all weekend to make sure you've got your papers in tow.
Wardens like Ziembo have already run across people on the water this week without proper licenses and registration.
"It's just like a motor vehicle, treat it like any other car you drive down the road, make sure your stickers are good on your car and make sure your stickers are good on your boat. Register it in your name just like a motor vehicle," Ziembo said.
However, alcohol use and drug use are what is being cracked down on the most, hoping to prevent injuries and deaths on the water.
"If you're going to drink alcohol, make sure you have a designated driver, and if you do not have a designated driver, you are the designated driver. You've got to watch your alcohol, and I strongly encourage no alcohol use or drug use," Ziembo said.
He says anyone caught drinking and boating will be arrested, which like the fish in the water, would really bite.