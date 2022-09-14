DNR offers tips, reminders ahead of bow deer season

(WAOW) -- Bow hunting season officially kicks off on Saturday, but experts say if you haven't already, you should start preparing now to ensure every protocol is followed and safety stays top of mind.
This year, the Department of Natural Resources is not reporting any significant changes for hunters, but want to emphasize that everyone has to register their deer, and should get it tested for chronic wasting disease (CWD).
Safety-wise, experts want to remind everyone to treat every bow as if it is loaded, and use safe targets to discharge them.
If you're using a tree stand, pick a tree that can properly support you to prevent injuries.
"When you're climbing into your tree stand, use three points of contact so use one hand, two feet or two hands, one foot. When you're up in your tree stand, make sure you're using a haul line to bring up your bow or crossbow. Always make sure it's unloaded when you're bringing it up," said Robin Miller, a recreation warden for the Wisconsin DNR.
Also, for the best results hunting, you should get out there bright and early and place yourself strategically.
The most common times deer move are early and late in the day.
Deer are also said to be predictable with their behaviors around this time of year, mostly going between places where they can eat and where they can sleep.
"If you can focus in on those key food sources and find out where the deer are bedding and you can hunt in between, there's a good time this year as the deer are very predictable heading from feed to bed," said Matt Esser, a deer biologist for the DNR.
Before you leave, make sure the county you're hunting in allows you to bait deer. Baiting and feeding deer is allowed in Ashland, Price, Iron, and Lincoln counties. For a full map, click here.